Omicron wave has peaked, number of coronavirus infections is no longer rising

During the week from 22 to 28 January an average of 47,815 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is the same as during the previous week. The omicron variant accounted for 99% of all infections recorded.

On Friday 28 January (the latest date for which complete figures are available) 40,958 new infections were recorded. Monday 24 January was the day on which the omicron wave peaked. Then 75,862 new infections were recorded. During the week from 22 to 28 January an average of 116,000 tests were carried out. This is up 6% on the previous week. Of those tested 45.9% tested positive for coronavirus.

During the week from 22 to 28 January the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.08. This is down 19% on the previous week.