Omicron wave has peaked, number of coronavirus infections is no longer rising
The latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic that have been released by the public health science institute Sciensano appear to mark a turning point in the fifth wave of the pandemic. For the first time in over five weeks the 7-day average for new coronavirus infections recorded is no longer rising. However, the number of hospitalisations, people with the virus that are hospitalised, and the number of deaths continues to increase.
During the week from 22 to 28 January an average of 47,815 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is the same as during the previous week. The omicron variant accounted for 99% of all infections recorded.
On Friday 28 January (the latest date for which complete figures are available) 40,958 new infections were recorded. Monday 24 January was the day on which the omicron wave peaked. Then 75,862 new infections were recorded. During the week from 22 to 28 January an average of 116,000 tests were carried out. This is up 6% on the previous week. Of those tested 45.9% tested positive for coronavirus.
During the week from 22 to 28 January the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.08. This is down 19% on the previous week.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 25 and 31 January an average of 364 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This is up 16% on the previous week. This figure relates only to people that were admitted specifically for treatment after becoming ill with COVID-19. On Monday the country’s hospitals reported that they had 4,081 patients with COVID-19 on their wards, a rise of 24% on the previous week. This figure includes patients that were hospitalised for other ailments but tested positive for coronavirus.
Of those hospitalised 405 are in intensive care (+9%), of whom 108 are on ventilators.
During the week from 22 to 28 January an average of 27 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 14% more than during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 29,052 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
By 30 January 9,137,084 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,866,097 had been fully immunised. This is 77% of the entire population. 6,537,151 people in Belgium have been given an addition booster jab. This is 57% of the population of Belgium.