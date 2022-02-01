Pensions, benefits and public-sector wages to increase for the fourth time in 9 months

Last August the trigger index was exceeded, and pensions and benefits were increased in September and public sector wages in October. The index was exceeded again last month which meant that pensions and benefits went by 2% in January and public sector employees will see their gross earnings increase by 2% when they get paid at the end of this month.

During this month the index will be exceeded for a third time with the trigger index mechanism now forecast to be applied for a fourth time in nine months in April. In addition to the sharp rise in energy prices, rising food prices, an increase in the price of second-hand cars and the rising price of insurance are also serving to push up inflation.

In its forecast the Federal Planning Bureau didn’t take into account the Federal Government’s measures to help reduce energy bills that include a temporary reduction in the rate of VAT on electricity. A revised forecast that takes these measures into account will be published on 17 February.