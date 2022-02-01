Police and animal welfare officers confiscate drugs, snakes and a giant lizard

The police had long suspected that reptiles were being kept at the house without the necessary permits. Last year a yellow python was spotted along the Ghent-Terneuzen Canal in Zelzate. Since then, police have been keeping tabs on the comings and goings at the house. It was decided that a search should be carried out with the help of Animal Welfare Flanders.

The woman that officially resides at the house let the police and animal welfare officers in. Once inside, they found a man that doesn’t officially reside there and seven snakes. There were two boa constrictors, two reticulated pythons, a ball python, and two black-tailed pythons. In addition to this they also found a central bearded dragon, a type a giant lizard.

Not only did the people at the house not have the permits required to keep the animals, but snakes and the lizard were also found to be living in poor conditions.

A considerable quantity of drugs was found in the attic of the house. The man has been detained on suspicious of selling illegal drugs.