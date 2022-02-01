"Virus has run out of fuel” says statistician

It was already known from the off that the omicron variant would produce unprecedentedly high numbers of coronavirus infections. Statistical models published at the beginning of January predicted a peak of between 30,000 and 125,000 infections per day. The peak came on Monday 24 January with 75,862 infections recorded.

However, the 5th wave is now over its peak. "As regards the weekly average we’re now at about the same level as a week ago (almost 48,000 infections). The daily figures are showing a clear fall. Last Monday (24/01) we had 75,000 recorded infections in just one day, while on Friday we were at 41,000. The fall could well be very quick.”, Bart Mesuere told VRT News.

The fall in the number of new infections is most pronounced among the younger age demographics (0 to 29).

"In a manner of speaking everyone has already been ill. The virus has no more fuel to carry on spreading. If there aren’t enough people for it to infect the virus will gradually die out”.

Also encouraging are the figures from the hospitals. "The number of hospital admissions is still rising, but soon we’ll see a turnaround. There is already some evidence that the growth in the number of hospitalisations is slowing. Last week there were some days with more than 400 admissions. We had increases of 50%. We are now at around 15%”.