26 evacuated after CO scare at Antwerp flats

It was around 8:30PM that worrying levels of CO were recorded at the block of flats on a corner of the Plantin Moretuslei. Several people became unwell. When the ambulance arrived the CO alarm also sounded.

“Values that could pose a threat to life were recorded at some locations” says Wouter Bruyns of Antwerp police. “We decided to evacuate the entire building. 26 people were asked to leave. They were able to shelter in a bus where they were given the appropriate information”.

“A family with a 2-year-old were taken to hospital. They all had CO blood levels that were too high but are not in a critical condition. They will have to stay the night in hospital. Tomorrow the hospital will decide whether or not they can return home”.

Other residents have been advised to seek accommodation elsewhere.

“The situation is now secure. The gas is off, and the boiler has been put beyond use. There’s no heating, no hot water. A number of people could stay with family or friends. Some decided to stay in the building. It’s now up to the owner to sort the problem”.