5th wave seems to be over its peak

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 29 January, 46,481 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 6% on the week. 99% of cases are omicron variant.

On Monday 24 January 75,862 cases were recorded, the highest number of the 5th wave. The most recent day figure, for Saturday 29 January, shows 23,061 new cases. Since the start of the pandemic over 3.1 million people have come down with the virus in Belgium.

In the week to 1 February on average 364 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 10% on the week.

4,156 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 21% on the week. 419 patients are in intensive care – up 14% on the week.

In the week to 29 January on average 27 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 3% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 29,083 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 112,142 tests are carried out each day in the week to 29 January – a 2% fall on the week. 45.5% of tests came back positive.