“Families are stuck on a building site with an empty bank account”

More and more building firms are being set up in Belgium. Over the past five years the number of starters in the construction industry rose by over 60%. Belgium today boasts over 160,000 businesses active in construction.

Bankruptcies too were on the rise till 2020. Van den Broele explains the government support that many construction businesses enjoyed during the pandemic also means that some that would have gone bust anyway didn’t.

“Economists call these zombie businesses” he says.

Despite a lower number of bankruptcies that could have been expected, the number of construction companies that did go to the wall in 2021 – 1,437 – did exceed the number of hospitality outlets that went bust.

Hospitality usually tops the bankruptcy league, but only recorded 1,037 bankruptcies.

“Many construction firms did experience difficulties, especially in the first phase of the pandemic. They also received less government support than hospitality”.

Still, as VRT’s Pano programme will explain tonight, construction is more susceptible to fraud.

Van den Broele explains: “Set up a business, let it operate for a while, let it go bust, when you have set up a new one. That’s often how it goes”.

Pano discovered building contractors were allowing themselves to go bust and leaving families stuck with a building site and an empty bank account. Before the fall, they turn heir company into an empty box and set up a new business. This is a dishonest practice only used by a group of contractors, not the entire sector.

“Around 5% of construction companies are at medium to high risk of fraud says” Van den Broele. “In other sectors the figure is no higher than 3%. We’re talking about behaviour that diverts from the norm. Capital and materials are channelled to a new company and in fraudulent cases any link between the two businesses is denied. This can be achieved by putting a frontman at the head of the business”.