Booster for teenagers: health ministers shy away from decision

In a digital contact the ministers failed to decide whether or not the booster will be made available for adolescents. Abroad several countries are offering boosters to teenagers. For Belgian youngsters eager to travel abroad for leisure or to meet friends or family this can throw up a barrier.

Last week Belgium’s High Council for Health too shied away from any decision citing insufficient scientific data at the minute. The Council did say that the Vaccination Taskforce and the Belgian Medicines Agency could advise offering the vaccine to teenagers.

Flemish health minister Beke (Christian democrat) is in favour of offering the booster to 12- to 18-year-olds as long as they are able to take an informed decision.

The health ministers are now seeking extra advice from a body called the Patients’ Rights Commission by Friday in order to provide a more secure legal basis for their decision.