Suspicious death in centre of Roeselare

Neighbours heard a bang in the night around 4:30AM. Several residents went to take a look and found the body of a man at the bottom of the stairs.

“The man had injuries to the back of his head “says Tom Janssens of West Flemish prosecutors. “A police physician attended the scene. Crime scene technicians too are examining the location. We consider this to be a suspicious death and are awaiting the first results of the investigation”.

Crime scene scientists are at work in the block of flats but also in the street outside in the vicinity of Roeselare market. Technicians discovered the remains of a bottle of spirits. The road was closed for a while.