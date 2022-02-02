VRT Factcheckers let a doll’s house as holiday home

Holiday lets sometimes don’t live up to the expectations created thanks to the pictures on holiday home websites. VRT’s Factcheckers attempted to search out the limits of what is possible and what is not. A team member created an account and placed an ad for a non-existent holiday flat in the resort of Koksijde. The photos used came from a doll’s house.

Factcheckers wanted to expose the practice of letting non-existent properties. Often victims never see a penny of their money back.

Dozens of people responded to the fake ad. Factcheckers decided only to dupe one couple, who paid 218 euros for two nights in the family resort. When the couple arrived, they found no holiday let, but only the Factcheckers team that had decided to come clean.

The couple conceded they had thought the bed looked “a bit strange”, but apart from that were completely duped by the photos of the doll’s house.

Of course, the couple were reimbursed and even got an upgrade courtesy of VRT, but the question remains why didn’t the online platform intervene to stop the fraud?

The platform explained it didn’t make any pay-outs to people letting accommodation until 24 hours after guests had checked in. In this way people could be refunded if there was a dispute. But that basically was it.

Factcheckers offers tips to arm people against fraud on letting websites: Check the address on Google streetview and see if it matches the website photos. Read reviews from other people, who stayed there. Use a credit card to insure your payment and always pay via the letting platform and not cash-in-hand to the people letting the accommodation. In that way it’s easier to get your money back in the event of a dispute.