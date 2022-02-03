“People are having to choose between heating and eating”

The high demand on foodbanks witnessed at the start of the pandemic continues.

Demand on foodbanks was up 17% in 2020 and increased a further 1% last year.

Foodbanks want the government to take action. Piet Vanthemsche of the Belgian Federation of Foodbanks suggests “a tax cut like in France” could be helpful. In Belgium businesses donating food to foodbanks can recuperate 6% VAT, but Vanthemsche believes more is needed.

It's hard to generalise about who is visiting foodbanks. “There are people with vulnerable social economic profiles, people who are low skilled or employed in sectors hit hardest by the pandemic including the arts, culture, entertainment but also the self employed and single parents” says the federation’s Jef Mottar.

Last year Belgian food companies made fewer donations: down 11%. Mottar identifies the strengthening economy, lower supplies in the food industry and commercial initiatives to buy up excess stocks as possible causes for the fall.

The foodbanks compensated this trend by purchasing more food themselves. Around 10% of the 22,000 tons of food distributed last year was purchased by the foodbanks themselves. Last year foodbanks received increased government support but there are no signals this will continue in 2022.