The People’s Republic of China and Belgian animal park Pairi Daiza have agreed that Tjen Bau can stay in Belgium even longer. The giant panda will soon have been staying in Belgium for six years. He is the first Belgian-born giant panda. Usually such animals are required to travel to China, their ancient homeland, when they are four years old but due to the pandemic Tjen Bau still hasn’t hopped on a plane. Now his welcome stay in Wallonia is being extended.