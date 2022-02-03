Fewer new cases recorded for second day in a row

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 30 January, 45,446 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 9% on the week. 98.9% of cases are omicron variant.

On Monday 24 January 75,862 cases were recorded, the highest number of the 5th wave. The most recent day figure, for Saturday 29 January, now shows 23,176 new cases. Since the start of the pandemic over 3.2 million people have come down with the virus in Belgium.

In the week to 2 February on average 368 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 9% on the week.

4,212 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 18% on the week. 432 patients are in intensive care – up 22% on the week.

In the week to 29 January on average 32 deaths a day were now linked to Covid. The figure is 25% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 29,083 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 110,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 30 January – a 4% fall on the week. 45.3% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.05 – down 18% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 105 others and the pandemic is widening.

6,584,069 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 57% of the population. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.