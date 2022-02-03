Flemish port companies under cyberattack due to Ukraine's woes?

The daily De Morgen cites stock market website MarketScreener.com as the source for its report. According to MarketScreener.com terminals operated by SEA-Tank, Oiltanking and Evos in the Flemish ports of Antwerp and Ghent and the Dutch ports of Terneuzen and Amsterdam are all affected.

The attack is mainly hitting administration and leading to delays in loading and unloading. As a result ships are having to wait for longer before they can be processed. Any protracted delays will impact on prices.

Stijn Rommens of cybersecurity firm Vectra has suggested a link with the tension between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

“When we see an attack on organisations involved in oil supplies you can consider a link with the geopolitical situation i.e. tension between Russia and Ukraine” says Rommens whose business develops technology to detect the presence of cybercriminals in computer networks before they cause any damage.