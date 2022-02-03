Energy transition takes Belgian royals to Oman and Dubai

In Oman the inauguration of the new port of Duqm is on the agenda. The port is the result of a joint venture including the port of Antwerp and Belgium’s DEME, a dredging and marine engineering group, and is expected to play an important role as a transport platform for renewable hydrogen.

The royals will arrive in Dubai in time for Belgian Day at Expo 2020. They will visit the Green Arch Belgian Pavilion that was designed by the Leuven-based architect Vincent Callebaut and focuses on Belgium’s transition to a ‘sustainable, ecological and inclusive’ country. Belgian foreign, energy and economy ministers are accompanying the royals as well as interior minister Verlinden, who is signing a police co-operation agreement with the UAE.