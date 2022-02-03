Scientists warn of danger of outages without nuclear

Belgium decides on 18 March whether or not to close its nuclear power plants as the law requires. If nuclear is dropped the country becomes more reliant on renewable sources of energy and gas-powered stations. Antwerp university scientists point out how dependant the country will become on energy imports: 31% of electricity will need to be imported compared to 22% today. The researchers are not convinced neighbouring countries will possess the required excess electricity.

“We see two big problems” says electricity economist Kevin Milis. “On the one hand there is the greater exposure to international gas prices with more price uncertainty and possible price increases. Secondly we become more reliant on imported electricity that may not always be available in the amounts we need”.

Modifying the infrastructure to allow these imports and reliance on windfarms will require large investments including the creation of storage capacity in e.g. batteries. This could increase energy costs by 30%.

“If Belgium heads towards 40% or 50% renewable sources system integration costs could outstrip the price of new wind and solar farms” warns Milis.

The researchers warn of the danger of outages due to unsure supplies. Sectors may have to be taken off the grid to prevent blackouts.

Belgium is also bound to reduce greenhouse gases. The scientists say it will be harder to meet international targets without nuclear and with more gas plants.