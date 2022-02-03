TikTok influencer stabbed to death
The popular Walloon TikTok influencer Luca Pisciotto has been stabbed to death. The 22-year-old intervened in an argument between his mother and her former boyfriend. The woman’s ex stabbed the young man with a knife causing his death.
Luca’s attacker fled the scene in Jupille outside Liege but later handed himself in to police. He is said to have first attacked Luca’s mum and reportedly attempted to strangle her.
Luca, a popular break-dancer, has 1.6 million followers on the social media website TikTok. He posted this video only yesterday.
The death of the break-dancer has led many of his followers to comment on TikTok. “Unable to believe you were here only yesterday RIP” one fan wrote. “RIP. I just can’t believe it. Take care wherever you are” another added.