UGent struggles to change culture that allows inappropriate sexual behaviour
For two years now a student at Ghent University has been waiting for a response to her complaint about unacceptable sexual behaviour by a doctoral student. UGent rector Rik Van de Walle has confirmed a procedure is still underway adding the young female student has had to wait too long for a response.
Two years after the alleged event and still without a proper response from the uni the student has again posted a screenshot showing how a doctoral student supervising an exam in January 2020 approached her offering exam questions in return for something else.
The doctoral student then sends the woman a photo of her and several other students that he took during the exam. The woman ends the conversation struggling to believe what has just happened.
A first post of this screenshot gets UGent to answer it is taking the matter “very seriously”. The female student then hears nothing about her complaint for nearly 18 months. In November she is told the doctoral student has been sanctioned but no details are given.
When she writes several tweets about the matter, she learns from the rector that in actual fact no sanction has been issued and that the advice of the disciplinary commission still needs to be written: the procedure has not yet been concluded.
UGent rector Van de Walle says the student, who reported the matter, has had to wait for an unreasonable length of time for a response to her justified questions. “We will do everything to avoid this in future” he adds.
The rector stresses the uni has set important steps towards improving the way its treats reports of inappropriate sexual behaviour, but more needs to be done.
“Possessing a code of conduct, student psychologists, people in which students can confide and a place to report such behaviour is one matter but changing a culture in which such behaviour is possible is something else and appears more difficult”.