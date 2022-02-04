12-year-old run over and killed in Limburg village

The accident happened just before 7:30pm on Thursday. The boy was returning home from a visit to a near-by night shop with his cousin.

Pieter Strauven of the Limburg Judicial Authorities told VRT News that "The driver was a 65-year-old man. The results of a breath test were negative and it would appear that there is no question of intoxication and that this was probably a very unfortunate accident”.

The N79 is the main road between Sint-Truiden and Tongeren. The speed limit on the road is 70 km/h. The Local Police Service attended the scene, and the Limburg Judicial Authorities sent an accident investigations expert to examine the precise circumstances. The N79 at Ordingen was closed for a time to allow the investigation to continue unhindered.