17 residents taken away after poor conditions uncovered at former care home

Dr Demeyer told VRT News that "Under the Medical Intervention Plan we were called in to evacuate a group of people in need of care". He went on to say that the conditions he saw at the former care home were appalling.

"The patients that were lying there were in urgent need of care, both medical care and assistance with day to day living. But as it was no longer a care home, they weren’t getting the care they needed to live life in an acceptable way. You could say that there was is neglect”.

A number of the patients have dementia and “There didn’t realise what conditions they were living in. When we arrived, there were no staff present. If a patient falls out of bed or out of a chair, there should be a button they can press to alert staff, but this kind of thing wasn’t there either”, Dr Demeyer said.

The 17 residents were taken to a nearby hospital. Meetings will be held with their respective families to ensure that a long-term solution is found that will ensure that they receive the care they need.

The De Kloef sheltered housing scheme was already black-listed and the former care home is now officially a hotel after it lost its licence a while ago. The proprietor of Alegria Cohousing used to represent the liberals (Open VLD) on a special committee of Geraardsbergen Social Services Council. It has not yet been disclosed why police carried out the search.