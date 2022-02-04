92-year-old West Fleming suspected of murdering his wife

The 92-year-old man and his 87-year-old wife lived in a detached house on the Churchilllaan in Waregem. When the emergency services arrived at the house, they found the woman’s body.

The West Flemish Judicial Authorities says that it was clear that she had been the victim of a violent assault prior to her death. Detectives, a Federal Judicial Police forensics team and examining magistrates gathered evidence in and around the house all day on Thursday.