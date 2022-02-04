Appeal launched to trace Belgian woman missing in Peru

She was to have visited the Colca Canyon an area of outstanding natural beauty that is a popular tourist destination. The Colco Canyon is around 160km south of the Peruvian city of Arequipa. She has not been in contact with her family and friends for almost two weeks.

In a message posted on the social media Natacha de Crombrugghe’s friend Charlotte Hollander writes “Hello everyone, I am calling on my friends and friends of friends that are currently in Peru. Since 23 January we have had no news of Natacha de Crombrugghe and we are very concerned”.

The family asked anyone that has information about Natacha’s whereabouts or has seen the young Belgian woman to contact her father, Eric de Crombrugghe.