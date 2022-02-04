Coronavirus infections down 20%, slight rise in the number of hospitalisations
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a sizeable fall in the 7-day average for new infections. Meanwhile, the number of patients with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised continues to rise, albeit it slightly.
During the week from 25 to 31 January an average of 41,757 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 20% up on the figures from the previous week. The 5th wave of the pandemic is now over its peak. The omicron variant has all but swept aside other variants of the virus and currently accounts for 99.3% of all coronavirus infections in Belgium.
The peak of the 5th wave came on Monday 24 January when 75,862 coronavirus infections were recorded.
During the week from 25 to 31 January an average of 107,271 coronavirus tests were carried out each week. This is 9% down on the previous week. Of those tested 44.8% tested positive for the virus.
Between 25 and 31 January the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus was 1.03. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 103 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 28 January to 3 February an average of 365 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is an increase of 5% on the previous week. This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically because of COVID-19. On Thursday the country’s hospitals reported that they have 4,239 people with COVID-19 on their wards.
This is 15% up on a week ago. This figure includes not only those hospitalised specifically because of the ill-effects of COVID, but also people hospitalised for another reason that tested positive on admission to hospital. Of those hospitalised 431 COVID-19 patients are on ICUs, 20% more than this time last week.
During the week from 24 to 30 January an average of 33 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day, a rise of 35% on the number of deaths during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 29,185 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccination figures
So far 9,154,122 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus. Of these 8,881,722 (77% of the entire population) have been fully immunised.
Meanwhile, 6,615,851 people (57% of the whole population) have received an additional so-called “booster” dose.