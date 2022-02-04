Coronavirus infections down 20%, slight rise in the number of hospitalisations

During the week from 25 to 31 January an average of 41,757 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 20% up on the figures from the previous week. The 5th wave of the pandemic is now over its peak. The omicron variant has all but swept aside other variants of the virus and currently accounts for 99.3% of all coronavirus infections in Belgium.

The peak of the 5th wave came on Monday 24 January when 75,862 coronavirus infections were recorded.

During the week from 25 to 31 January an average of 107,271 coronavirus tests were carried out each week. This is 9% down on the previous week. Of those tested 44.8% tested positive for the virus.

Between 25 and 31 January the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus was 1.03. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 103 others.