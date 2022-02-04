Flemish teenagers to be offered booster jab

No invitations will be sent, it will be up to the youngsters and or their parents to make the necessary arrangements for them to be given an additional booster dose.

The booster jabs will be administered as soon as possible. The announcement that additional “booster” vaccinations will be offered to 12- to 17-year-olds was made at a press conference by the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) and the Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) after Friday’s meeting of the Flemish Cabinet.

Some holiday destinations demand that visitors have received a booster jab if it is more than 6 months since they were fully immunised. This means that some young people face seeing their holiday plans dashed. Some young people have even deliberately become infected with coronavirus or have gone abroad to get a booster jab.

Flanders has now decided to take matters into its own hands and make to booster available to 12- to 17-year-olds “as soon as possible”. No invitations will be sent. However, young people will be informed of the possibilities for getting a booster jab through all the usual channels.