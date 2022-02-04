Professor Van Gucht: “Hospitalisations will peak this week too”

The number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals is still rising. Patient numbers on Thursday 3 February were 15% higher than they were a week early. Meanwhile, the number of patients on ICUs was up 20%.

“The rise in the number of admissions to intensive care started at the beginning of January and went from 20 admissions (per day) then to 45 now”, Professor Van Gucht said.

“For a while this was compensated for by a large number of patients that had been admitted during the fourth wave being discharged. During the past week this trend has shifted and currently the number of patients being admitted is greater than the number that are being discharged. We expect that the number of patients in intensive care will gradually fall again during February”.