Proprietors of sheltered accommodation from where 17 elderly residents were evacuated Thursday have been arrested

When police visited De Kloef and Beazuprez on Thursday they discovered that some of the residents were unable to live independently. As the proprietors didn’t have the necessary licence to run a care home, the 17 elderly people that were unable to look after themselves were taken to a local hospital while alternative accommodation was sought. The East Flemish Federal Judicial Police apprehended the proprietors, and they were questioned. They will face further questioning by an examining magistrate today.

