21 children given the wrong vaccine at Flemish Brabant vaccination centre

On Wednesday 2 February between 2:44pm and 3:44pm a total of 21 young children that were vaccinated on two vaccination lines at the Kampenhout-Sas Vaccination Centre received half doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine rather than half doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that is the only vaccine approved for use on children.

The cause of the mix-up is reported to be human error. Those in charge at the vaccination centre took steps to inform the parents of the 21 children straight away. A spokesperson for the centre told VRT News that “So far we have been able to contact the parents of 19 of the 21 children concerned. The necessary steps are being taken to inform the parents we haven’t been able to contact so far”.

Low health risk

The Flemish Care and Health Agency’s Joris Moonens told VRT News that “The vaccination centre contacted us on Wednesday to tell us that they had admistered Moderna booster vaccines rather than the paediatric variant of the Pfizer vaccine.

“The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved for use on children. There is also little data available about the of the vaccine on children. We have met with doctors and estimate that the risk to health is low. However, it is advisable to remain vigilant for another few weeks”.