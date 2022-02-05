COVID-19: Hospital admissions down, basic reproductive rate falls under 1

During the week from 26 January to 1 February an average of 38,081 coronavirus infections were recorded each day. This is 27% down on the previous week (19 to 25 January). The omicron variant accounts for 99.3% of all coronavirus infections recorded in Belgium.

During the week from 26 January to 1 February an average of 101,431 tests were carried out each day. This is a fall of 15% compared with the previous week. Of those tested 43.9% tested positive for coronavirus. This is 2.4 percentage points down on the previous week.

During the period from 26 January to 1 February the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus stood at 0.98. This is 20% down on the previous week. A R0 of 0.98 means that on average every 100 people with the virus infect a further 98 others.