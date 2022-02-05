COVID-19: Hospital admissions down, basic reproductive rate falls under 1
The latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic released by the public health science institute Sciensano show more evidence that we are over the peak on the pandemic’s 5th wave. The number of coronavirus infections recorded is down by 27% and the basic reproductive rate (R0) for the virus is now back under 0. This means that the virus is retreating.
During the week from 26 January to 1 February an average of 38,081 coronavirus infections were recorded each day. This is 27% down on the previous week (19 to 25 January). The omicron variant accounts for 99.3% of all coronavirus infections recorded in Belgium.
During the week from 26 January to 1 February an average of 101,431 tests were carried out each day. This is a fall of 15% compared with the previous week. Of those tested 43.9% tested positive for coronavirus. This is 2.4 percentage points down on the previous week.
During the period from 26 January to 1 February the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus stood at 0.98. This is 20% down on the previous week. A R0 of 0.98 means that on average every 100 people with the virus infect a further 98 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 29 January to 4 February an average of 352 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is down 1% on the 7-day average for the previous week. This figure includes only those specifically admitted due to them having COVID-19.
On Friday 4 February the country’s hospitals reported having 4,248 coronavirus patients on their wards. This is 11% more than a week ago. This figure includes everyone with COVID-19 that is hospitalised, including those that were admitted for another reason but tested positive for the virus.
Of those hospitalised 430 are in intensive care, up 17% on a week ago.
During the week from 26 January to 1 February an average of 34 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 30% on the mortality figures from the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 29,227 with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
By 3 February 9,158,621 people in Belgium had already received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 8,884,933 (77% of the whole) were already fully immunised and 6,642,374 people (58% of the whole population) had received an additional so-called “booster” jab.