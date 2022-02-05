Flemish municipalities to be grouped into 15 sub-regions

The creation of the new structure will end the need for a plethora of individual accords between municipalities for the organisation of services at a supra-municipal level. Currently Flemish municipalities have an average of 68 cooperation agreements either with other individual municipalities or with inter-municipal bodies. These agreements cover services such as policing, fire and other emergency services and refuse collection.

The Flemish Interior Minister Bart Somers (liberal) told Friday’s press conference that "On average a municipality enters into 68 cooperation agreement. Each of these has its own structure, specific mandates, an administration, a website. It’s incredibly expensive and not very efficient or transparent. Often there is a lack of any democratic legitimacy”.

By announcing that Flanders would be split into 15 sub-regions, rather than 17 as had been proposed last year, the Flemish Government has heeded calls from authorities in Limburg Province not to split Flanders’ least populated province into to three sub-regions. Limburg will be unique among the 5 Flemish provinces in that it will for just one sub-region.

Mr Somers was keen to stress that the new “regio’s” will not replace the municipalities or the provinces. “These regions don’t represent a new tier of government. Elections won’t be organised, or additional structures created. On the contrary, the regions will group existing structures and will mark the disappearance of 2,200 existing cooperation agreements. We are reducing administrative fragmentation. Given that the local authorities will in future work with the same group of municipalities we will be able to reduce the number of bodies”, Mr Somers said.

In future Flemish municipalities will no longer be able to make cooperation agreements with municipalities outside their sub-region without providing a clear justifiable reason for doing so. The sub-regions will be able to enter into cooperation agreements with other sub-regions if they so wish.

Mr Somers says that the agreement to set up the “regio’s” is historic as it was first proposed in the 1970’s.