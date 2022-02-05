Nearly 39,000 reports of possible side effects after corona vaccine: what exactly does that mean?
So far, almost 39,000 reports of possible side effects after coronavirus vaccination have been registered with the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP). But what side effects are being reported? And have they effectively come about due to vaccination?
In Belgium the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) is the official body to which people can report any side effects that they have experienced after having been vaccinated against coronavirus. The data gathered by FAMHP allows authorities to monitor the frequency of the various types of side effect among the population.
Most side effects are already noticed during the drug testing phase and are then included in the information leaflet that accompanies the vaccination. However, very rare side effects sometimes don't show up until millions of people have taken a particular kind of medication or in this case have been vaccinated with a particular kind of vaccine.
In Belgium these side effects can be reported to the FAMHP. They are then put into a database that everyone can consult. If a reported adverse reaction is found to be effectively medication/vaccine-caused, new recommendations and amendments can be added to the information leaflet that comes with the product.
How many reports of side effects in Belgium?
So far almost 39,000 reports of suspected side effects following vaccination against coronavirus have been submitted to the FAMHP. FAMHP’s spokesperson Ann Eeckhout told VRT News.
"That is the most recent figure up to and including 3 February".
This figure is relatively high. However, there is an explanation for this. “Compared with other medicines, much more attention has been paid and is still being paid to the coronavirus vaccines," explains Ann Eeckhout.
"We have also called on the public several times to report possible side effects".
What are the side effects that are being reported?
61% of the side effects reported in Belgium are described as “non-serious”. These include fever, muscle ache feeling unwell and pain or inflammation around the area where the injection was administered. "These are normal reactions that indicate the activation of the immune system. They usually disappear after a few days," Ms Eeckhout told VRT.
Meanwhile, 32% of the side effects are considered to be “serious”, as they involve a person becoming temporarily incapacitated for work or unable to leave their home due to, for example, them having a fever or muscle pain.
The reports of “very serious side effect” are extremely limited. Less than 4% of the post coronavirus vaccination side effects in Belgium resulted in hospitalisation and less then 1% involved the death of the person concerned.
How reliable are the reports?
We must however exercise caution when interpreting the reports. In the first instance because anyone can report a possible side effect via the FAMHP website. This means that people can also make false reports if they want. The relative authorities try to do all they can to identify and remove any false reports of adverse side effects.
The number of reported side effects should also be put into perspective. "We received almost 39,000 reports concerning 24 million doses administered to more than 9 million people. Considering the large degree of administration of the vaccines and the media attention that has been given to them, this number of reports appears to be not too bad," Ms Eeckhout told VRT News.
Of 24 million administered doses of coronavirus vaccine, about 0.16% involved a report of side effects. About 0.43 percent of all vaccinated Belgians a reported experiencing side effects of some kind.
The figures also included suspected side effects that may not have been caused by the vaccine at all. "The FAMHP investigates every possible side effect that is reported to see whether there is a causal relationship. It is important that, for example, the patient's health condition is examined to see whether the side effect has something to do with it. Comprehensive evaluation and scientific assessment of all available evidence allows conclusions to be drawn about the risks of the vaccine", Ms Eeckhout said.
An example of this pertains to the reports of deaths after corona vaccination. In total, 4 of the 274 reports of death are probably related to the vaccine. These are the known cases of blood clots and the "capillary leak syndrome" after vaccination with the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. These very rare side effects have now been included in the leaflets included in the packaging of both vaccines.