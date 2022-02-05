Nearly 39,000 reports of possible side effects after corona vaccine: what exactly does that mean?

We must however exercise caution when interpreting the reports. In the first instance because anyone can report a possible side effect via the FAMHP website. This means that people can also make false reports if they want. The relative authorities try to do all they can to identify and remove any false reports of adverse side effects.

The number of reported side effects should also be put into perspective. "We received almost 39,000 reports concerning 24 million doses administered to more than 9 million people. Considering the large degree of administration of the vaccines and the media attention that has been given to them, this number of reports appears to be not too bad," Ms Eeckhout told VRT News.

Of 24 million administered doses of coronavirus vaccine, about 0.16% involved a report of side effects. About 0.43 percent of all vaccinated Belgians a reported experiencing side effects of some kind.

The figures also included suspected side effects that may not have been caused by the vaccine at all. "The FAMHP investigates every possible side effect that is reported to see whether there is a causal relationship. It is important that, for example, the patient's health condition is examined to see whether the side effect has something to do with it. Comprehensive evaluation and scientific assessment of all available evidence allows conclusions to be drawn about the risks of the vaccine", Ms Eeckhout said.

An example of this pertains to the reports of deaths after corona vaccination. In total, 4 of the 274 reports of death are probably related to the vaccine. These are the known cases of blood clots and the "capillary leak syndrome" after vaccination with the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. These very rare side effects have now been included in the leaflets included in the packaging of both vaccines.