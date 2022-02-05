Section of Brussels Orbital Motorway closed on Saturday night

The Brussels Orbital Motorway at Zaventem will be closed in both directions from 10pm on Saturday evening until 8am on Sunday morning to allow the work to be carried out. Traffic will be able to use the R22 (Woluwelaan) than runs parallel to the Brussels Orbital at Zaventem. Last weekend a section of the new bridge was put into place above one carriageway of the R22. Work to put the final section of the bridge into place over the other carriageway of the R22 will be carried out next weekend on Saturday and Sunday night.

The new cycle bridge is being built next to the high-speed rail line that crosses the motorway between Zaventem and Diegem. It is the final section of the F3 cycle superhighway linking Leuven and Brussels. The new bridge 168-metre-long bridge will mean that cyclists travelling between Leuven and Brussels will no longer have to take a 3.5-kilometre diversion in order to cross the Brussels Orbital Motorway.