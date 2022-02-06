“Uighurs face rape, torture and forced labour in China”

Ekber Tursun is one of the organisers of the protest. He wants to make everybody aware of the way the Chinese government is treating the Uighur minority: “Over 3 million Uighurs are locked up in concentration camps. Women are raped and undergo forced sterilisations. People are tortured and there is forced labour. People are watched 24/7. Several of my classmates are incarcerated as well as my erstwhile school head. We can’t call our family and friends and they can’t contact us either. The Chinese authorities are blocking all contacts. This is no country to organise the Olympic Games. For our people there is no peace and there are no human rights in China. No matter how beautiful winter sports may be I won’t be watching”.

Passers-by were keen to support the Uighur protest. “The world is blind,” said a woman. “We have blinkers on. We condemn the genocide of the Second World War but this we ignore. It’s unacceptable”.

Another woman admitted she knew little about the situation but was quite shocked when she heard details.

“This just isn’t OK. Human rights are violated in too many places. As ordinary citizens there is little we can do. It’s up to the government to act. Alas, today I am one of the few Antwerpians who spared a thought for the Uighurs. I won’t me watching the Olympic Winter Games” she told VRT.