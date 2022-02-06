Antwerp Fashion Week: what will you wear in fall 2022?
The fashion industry is gearing up for next autumn and, as a result Antwerp Fashion Week is underway. 122 fashion brands are displaying their future collections at 21 locations across the northern metropolis.
Retailers are able to admire the latest fall fashion in Covid safe conditions. This should help them to get their orders in for the autumn. Like most of us, the fashion industry experienced two difficult years due to the pandemic and has been hit particularly hard and, like many of us, hopes life will get back to normal soon.