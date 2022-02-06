Arno is Belpop100’s number 1

Arno, who is battling cancer, pipped Kris De Bruyne and “Amsterdam” at the post. Last year’s winner fell back to the second spot, while Arno surged ahead from number 18 in this the twentieth edition of the Belpop 100.

Just like last year “Ploegsteert” by Het Zesde Metaal” is on number 3.

This year’s list contains seven newcomers including highest entrant “L’enfer” by Stromae.

Kris De Bruyne has five hits in the Top 100 followed by dEUS (4) and Jacques Brel and Stromae both 3.

Find the full list here.