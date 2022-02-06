How do I sign up for BE-Alerts?

BE-Alert was launched in 2017 and today 85% of Belgian municipalities are on the system that has been used in 600 emergencies so far.

“After each meeting of the Consultative Committee the National Crisis Centre dispatched a message containing an overview of all the decisions. This was sent by email to all the people who had registered” says home minister Verlinden, who explains how important the alerts were during the pandemic.

“Local authorities too have been using BE-Alert e.g. in the event of local measures. In this way communication can be closely targeted.”

“The floods last July also showed the importance of communication during emergencies. People need to be given correct and clear information quickly” Verlinden told weekly De Zondag.

During the floods last summer 42 municipalities and two provincial governors used the system 101 times dispatching over 2 million texts to people based on their presence in the area and 160,000 texts to people who had signed up.

Follow the link to sign up. (If the sign-in link doesn't work for you, try switching to a different language using the tab at top)

