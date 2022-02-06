Covid update: interim figures show 33% fall in new cases

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 2 February, 34,661 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 33% on the week.

In the week to 5 February on average 345 patients a day were hospitalised. This figure relates to people hospitalised due to Covid.

4,005 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. This figure relates to all Covid patients. 414 patients are in intensive care.

In the week to 1 February on average 34 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 30% up on the previous week. The figure is chiefly up due to deaths among over 85s in care homes and the wider community says virologist Steven Van Gucht. A fifth of care homes have large outbreaks with ten or more cases. Since the start of the pandemic 29,227 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 101,431 tests are carried out each day in the week to 1 February – a 15% fall on the week. 43.9% of tests came back positive – down 2.4 on the week.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 0.98 – down 20% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 98 others and the pandemic is no longer widening.

6,642,374 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 58% of the population. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.