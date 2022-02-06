Expats thought to have perished in air crash

The Cessna C172 took off from Reykjavik Airport on Thursday at 10:30AM intending to overfly the Golden Circle. This is a series of attractions including wonders of nature, geysers, waterfalls, lava fields and volcanic craters in south western Iceland.

The plane was scheduled to return within two hours, but that didn’t happen.

The Icelandic authorities launched a major search operation using helicopters and the coast guard, small planes and 800 rescue workers. The plane was located at the bottom of a lake at 11PM.

The Icelandic authorities are investigating the accident.