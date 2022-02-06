Jules Schmalzigaug vs Jakob Smits in Mol

Curator Piet Deceuninck told VRT: “Smits and Schmalzigaug form an odd couple. Smits is seen as a Heimat painter, a painter of landscapes, peasants’ huts and farmers at work, but that doesn’t do him justice”.

Schmalzigaug is the scion of a family of German businesspeople from Antwerp. For Deceuninck his hyper coloured, abstract works representing the modern world and the chaos of city life reinforce his reputation as Belgium’s only Futurist painter.

Jules Schmalzigaug vs Jakob Smits presents dozens of drawings and several paintings by Schmalzigaug exhibited cheek by jowl with work by Smits.

Smits’ Portrait of a Farmer Jan Caers hung in Schmalzigaug’s parents’ home. It hasn’t been displayed for seven decades and was especially restored for this show. Schmalzigaug visited Smits and also allowed himself to be influenced by the older painter even modifying his studio to capture light in the same way as in Smits’ Mol studio, the ‘Laboratory of Light’.