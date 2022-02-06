Jules Schmalzigaug vs Jakob Smits in Mol
In Mol (Antwerp Province) the Jakob Smits Museum is offering an exciting confrontation between the works of ‘Master of Light’ Jakob Smits and Belgium’s sole Futurist, the younger painter Jules Schmalzigaug.
Curator Piet Deceuninck told VRT: “Smits and Schmalzigaug form an odd couple. Smits is seen as a Heimat painter, a painter of landscapes, peasants’ huts and farmers at work, but that doesn’t do him justice”.
Schmalzigaug is the scion of a family of German businesspeople from Antwerp. For Deceuninck his hyper coloured, abstract works representing the modern world and the chaos of city life reinforce his reputation as Belgium’s only Futurist painter.
Jules Schmalzigaug vs Jakob Smits presents dozens of drawings and several paintings by Schmalzigaug exhibited cheek by jowl with work by Smits.
Smits’ Portrait of a Farmer Jan Caers hung in Schmalzigaug’s parents’ home. It hasn’t been displayed for seven decades and was especially restored for this show. Schmalzigaug visited Smits and also allowed himself to be influenced by the older painter even modifying his studio to capture light in the same way as in Smits’ Mol studio, the ‘Laboratory of Light’.
Schmalzigaug takes this baggage with him when he visits fellow Futurists in Paris and Venice. The Interior of St Mark’s is an explosion of colour, a Futurist work dating from 1913 that can now be seen in Mol.
Jules Schmalzigaug vs Jakob Smits runs at the Jakob Smits Museum in Mol ill 8 May.