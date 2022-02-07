Belgian Hanne Desmet shines in her Olympic debut

It must be said that luck was on Desmet’s side on way to the final. She already had some degree of luck in the qualifying round when she made it through thanks to having one of the best losing times.

In the quarterfinals, she didn't appear to be heading for a top 2 spot. But suddenly two skaters in front of her fell and things started to look more promising. The Russian skater Prosvirnova was disqualified.

Desmet did not have much time to recuperate with the semi-finals were rapidly approaching. The Belgian squeezed into second position, which gave a view to the final. However, in the final round the Chinese women competing in the race came up fierce in her back.

Desmet fell and hopes of a place in the final seemed to have been dashed once and for all. However, it emerged that she had been knocked by a competitor and she was given a place in the final. This was quite an unexpected turn of events for a skater that is more of a long-distance specialist.

In the final Hanne Desmet finished last. Gold went to the Italian Arianne Fontana (her 10th Olympic medal), with silver going to the Dutch skater Dutch topper Suzanne Schulting.