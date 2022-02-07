Chihuahua is still the capital’s top dog
According to figures from the Dog ID registration database the chihuahua was the most popular dog in Brussels in 2021. The figures were released by the office of the Brussels Minister responsible for animal welfare Bernard Clerfayt (Francophone federalist) on Monday.
The pocket-sized pooch that shares its name with a region in northern Mexico has been the most popular dog in Brussels every year since 2016.
Last year, the American Stafford (also known as the pit bull) lost the second place in the table of most popular dogs in Brussels to the French bulldog. The American Stafford had held second place each year since 2017. Last year the breed was third. In fourth place was the German Shepherd.
Simba and Bella
Figures from the database show that Simba and Bella are the most popular names for dogs in Brussels. Other popular names for male dogs that live in the capital are Max, Rocky, Jack en Leon. Maya, Luna, Lola, and Nala are among the most popular names for the capital’s female dogs.
During 2021 a total of 89,204 dogs were registered in the Brussels-Capital Region. 15 dogs were reported to the database as having been stolen. This figure has at around the same level for several years. Around 50 dogs were reported missing during 2021.