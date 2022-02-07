Closure of Dendermonde and Sint-Gillis prisons put back

This year two new prisons, one in Dendermonde and one in the Brussels district of Haren, will open. These prisons are meant to replace the antiquated prison facilities at the old Dendermonde prison and at Sint-Gillis.

However, with overcrowding a being a big issue in the country’s prisons it has now been decided that a total of 300 places will remain at Sint-Gillis and the old Dendermonde jail. There are currently 11,000 inmates in Belgian prisons, while the official capacity of the country’s jails is 9,500.