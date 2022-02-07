Consultative Committee to meet on Friday

The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) said as much on Sunday during an interview with the Francophone commercial broadcaster RTL.

A switch from the package of measures contained in Code Red (the current level) on the Corona Barometer to Code Orange would involve a relaxing of measures in several areas. For example, bars and restaurants would no longer be obliged to close at midnight, rules on the wearing of face coverings in hospitality outlets would be relaxed and the Covid Safe ticket will only be required for event attended by more than 50 people.

Theatres and cinemas would be able to allow between 60% and 90% occupancy according to their size. Currently this is 50% to 70%. However, face coverings would remain mandatory. Dynamic events (concerts at which people are not seated and discotheques) would be allowed to reopen, albeit with strict controls on air quality and numbers allowed at outdoor events would be increased.

Last week the Francophone green Deputy Prime Minister in Belgium’s Federal Government Georges Gilkinet said that he wanted the next meeting of the Consultative Committee to switch to Code Orange and to relax the restrictions in force on sectors not included in the Corona Barometer.



The Flemish Youth Minister Benjamin Dalle (Christian democrat) said in a press interview on Monday that he wants the rule obliging children aged 6 and above to wear face coverings to be shelved as a matter of priority at the next meeting of the Consultative Committee.

