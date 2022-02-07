Coronavirus: infections down 37%, hospitalisations no longer rising

During the week from 28 January to 3 February an average of 31,348 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down 37% on the 7-day average for the previous week (21 to 27 January).

During the same period an average of 87,833 people were tested for coronavirus each day. Of those tested 41.6% tested positive for the virus.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is down too. During the week from 31 January to 6 February an average of 347 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down from an average of 360/day during the previous week (24 to 30 January).

These are people that were hospitalised specifically due to COVID-19. The figure does not include people that were hospitalised for other reasons. There are currently 4,130 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure includes all patients with the virus, also those that were admitted for other reasons than COVID-19. Of those hospitalised 430 patients are in intensive care.

During the week from 26 January to 1 February the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium was 0.98. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of 98 others.

The number of people in Belgium with COVID-19 that a dying continues to rise. During the week from 26 January to 1 February an average of 34 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 30% up on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 29,227 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

By 3 February 9,158,621 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Of these 8,884,933 (77% of the whole population) had been fully immunised. 6,642,374 people in Belgium (58% of the entire population) had already been given an additional so-called “booster” jab.