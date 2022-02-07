Coronavirus vaccination campaign cost 44.63 euro per Fleming
Figures released by the Flemish Finance Minister Matthias Diependaele (nationalist) and the Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) show that the cost of the coronavirus vaccination campaign will amount to 44.63 euro per Fleming vaccinated.
When the vaccination campaign was launched, the cost was estimated at 61.85 euro/Fleming vaccinated. The figures quoted only relate to the basic campaign and don’t take into account costs incurred due to the administration of the additional so-called “booster” jab.
Prior to the vaccination campaign the Flemish and the federal authorities draw up a protocol in which the cost of administering two shots (or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) of coronavirus vaccine was estimated to be 91.76 euro. This figure included the price of the actual vaccines, costs relating to running the vaccination centres and the cost of campaigns to promote vaccination and make people aware of where and how they could get immunised against coronavirus.
The estimate of 91.76 euro/person was for the whole country. The estimate for Flanders was 61.85 euro/person. However, the very high vaccination rate in our region has meant that fixed cost have been spread over a greater number of people than had been expected. This has served to reduce the cost of vaccination to 44.63 euro per Fleming that has been immunised.
"Not only did we incur less costs than expected in the vaccination centers in Flanders, but we also achieved a higher vaccination rate than initially planned. In the estimate we had taken into account 4.5 million people being vaccinated when 4.8 million Flemings already been immunised.", the Ministers said.
"Proud of the work done by volunteers"
The entire vaccination campaign (without booster jabs) cost the Flemish authorities 214 million euro. Prior to the start of the campaign the cost had been estimated to be 290 million euro. "The cost of the medical staff turned out to be lower than expected, because there were many more volunteers than we’d expected. As Flemings, we can be very proud of this", Mr Diependaele said.
Mr Beke too praised the volunteers saying that they were the best ambassadors for the vaccination campaign and that we should be proud of them.