Coronavirus vaccination campaign cost 44.63 euro per Fleming

When the vaccination campaign was launched, the cost was estimated at 61.85 euro/Fleming vaccinated. The figures quoted only relate to the basic campaign and don’t take into account costs incurred due to the administration of the additional so-called “booster” jab.

Prior to the vaccination campaign the Flemish and the federal authorities draw up a protocol in which the cost of administering two shots (or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) of coronavirus vaccine was estimated to be 91.76 euro. This figure included the price of the actual vaccines, costs relating to running the vaccination centres and the cost of campaigns to promote vaccination and make people aware of where and how they could get immunised against coronavirus.

The estimate of 91.76 euro/person was for the whole country. The estimate for Flanders was 61.85 euro/person. However, the very high vaccination rate in our region has meant that fixed cost have been spread over a greater number of people than had been expected. This has served to reduce the cost of vaccination to 44.63 euro per Fleming that has been immunised.

"Not only did we incur less costs than expected in the vaccination centers in Flanders, but we also achieved a higher vaccination rate than initially planned. In the estimate we had taken into account 4.5 million people being vaccinated when 4.8 million Flemings already been immunised.", the Ministers said.