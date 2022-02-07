High water levels in Flemish rivers after Sunday’s heavy rain
The heavy and at times torrential rainfall on Sunday has seen water levels rise in rivers and streams in our region. However, there are no reports of flooding or of rivers bursting their banks. In central and eastern areas of Flanders between 15 and 30 litres/M² fell on Sunday.
However, the network of storm water reservoirs that serve as flood defences at many locations across Flanders and Brussels were able to cope.
Today’s bright and dry weather means that no major issues are expected. Nevertheless, the water levels in our rivers and streams will not immediately subside.