Reports of inappropriate behaviour by professor at Leuven University (KUL)

For the moment at least Leuven University can neither confirm nor deny the reports. KUL intends to investigate the allegations internally before commenting on them.

However, ‘De Standaard’ has already spoken to several alleged victims that have spoken to the paper anonymously. A journalist from the paper was also able to view screenshots of emails sent that would appear to confirm the allegations of inappropriate behaviour. ‘De Standaard’ writes that the professor involved works at KUL’s science faculty. The University Ombudsman confirms that they received several complaints about the professor. A remediation process was started and since then no new complaints have been received.

Last week reports emerged of a student at Ghent University (UGent) that had been trying to get action taken to address inappropriate behaviour by a PhD student at the university since 2020. Then UGent’s Rector Rik Van de Walle confirmed that a procedure is ongoing and acknowledged that the young woman had been forced to "wait an unreasonably long time for answers".

At the end of January Brussels’ Dutch-Medium Free University (VUB) dismissed a professor after "several reports of, among other matters, inappropriate behaviour".