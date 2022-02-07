Union extend lead at the top after victory over Antwerp, AA Gent victorious in “The Battle of Flanders”

It was another exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. Union Saint-Gilloise extended their lead at the top to 10 points after a 0-2 win away at second-placed Royal Antwerp FC. Club Brugge are third after losing 1-2 at home in the “Battle of Flanders” game on Sunday afternoon. Also on Sunday RSCA Anderlecht put in a strong performance to beat KAS Eupen 4-1. Vincent Kompany’s men are currently 4th. At the bottom of the league Beerschot were beaten again, losing 3-2 away at KV Mechelen.