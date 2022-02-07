Union extend lead at the top after victory over Antwerp, AA Gent victorious in “The Battle of Flanders”
It was another exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. Union Saint-Gilloise extended their lead at the top to 10 points after a 0-2 win away at second-placed Royal Antwerp FC. Club Brugge are third after losing 1-2 at home in the “Battle of Flanders” game on Sunday afternoon. Also on Sunday RSCA Anderlecht put in a strong performance to beat KAS Eupen 4-1. Vincent Kompany’s men are currently 4th. At the bottom of the league Beerschot were beaten again, losing 3-2 away at KV Mechelen.
The team that is next to bottom RFC Seraing was beaten 2-0 by Sporting Charleroi on Friday evening. 5th-placed Charleroi are still very much in the running for a top 4 spot.
The weekend’s results
Sporting Charleroi 2 – 0 RFC Seraing
KV Kortrijk 1 – 3 Sint-Truiden
Standard de Liège 1 – 1 Cercle Brugge
KV Oostende 1 – 3 OH Leuven
Royal Antwerp FC 0 -2 Union Saint-Gilliose
Club Brugge 1 -2 KAA Gent
KV Mechelen 3 – 2 Beerschot
RSC Anderlecht 4 – 1 KAS Eupen
KRC Genk 2 – 0 Zulte Waregem
The league table with 26 games played
1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 60 points
2.Royal Antwerp FC – 50 points
3.Club Brugge – 48 points
4.RSC Anderlecht – 45 points
5.Sporting Charleroi – 43 points
6.KAA Gent – 40 points
7.KV Mechelen – 39 points**
8.KRC Genk – 35 points**
9.Cercle Brugge – 35 points
10.KV Kortijk – 34 points
11. Sint-Truiden 31 points
12.OH Leuven – 30 points**
13.Standard de Liège – 29 points*
14.KV Oostende – 27 points*
15.KAS Eupen – 27 points
16.Zulte Waregem – 25 points*
17.RFC Seraing – 23 points
18.Beerschot – 13 points
** = 24 games played
*= 25 games played