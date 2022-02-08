13 people detained as properties are searched as part of terrorism investigation

Around 100 officers from the Federal Judicial Police Service took part in Tuesday morning’s operation. 13 properties in the Antwerp area were searched. The Public Prosecutor’s Office says that the operation passed without incident and 13 people were taken away for questioning.

The operation on Tuesday morning was part of an ongoing investigation into a Salafist jihadist group in the Antwerp area. The aim is to find out more about the group, its activities and its plans.

The properties searched were in the Antwerp district of Hoboken and in the municipality of Borsbeek, just east of Antwerp. The 13 people detained will appear before an Examining Magistrate later day, who will decide on whether they are to be placed under arrest.