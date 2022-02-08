130,000-year-old elephant tusk arrives in Brussels

Many years ago the forest elephant ‘palaeoloxodon antiquus’ lived in our climes. It stood 3.6 metres tall and had tusks measuring over 2.8 metres. It was the ancestor of the smaller African forest elephant and two years ago we were given the certainty that this animal also lived in our climes. Dutch shrimp fishers brought a tusk measuring 2.37 metres and weighing 60 kilograms up in their nets.

“150,000 years ago the North Sea was a forested area and man and beast could walk all the way to what is now England” says Patrick Roose of the Royal National Institute of Natural Sciences.

Mammoth tusks are regularly found in our waters, but the elephant tusk is unique says Roose. The animal was prevalent in large parts of Europe between the Ice Ages, but until now no proof existed of its presence in our climes. The tusk is well preserved and only the point and the root are damaged.

The exhibit is now on show in Brussels, but diplomatic contacts were needed to secure this. The Dutch fishers, who found the tusk, first sold it to North Sea Fossils in Urk. It’s a business that sells fossils recovered from the North Sea to private collectors, though unique finds are also placed at the disposal of scientists. This is how he tusk first ended up at the Natural History Museum in Rotterdam. Two Belgian government ministers needed to intervene to get the exhibit transferred to Brussels!