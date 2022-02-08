40% fall in coronavirus infections, slight fall in the number of hospital admissions
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a week-on-week fall of 40% in the number of people testing positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the 7-day average for hospital admissions is down slightly on the previous week.
During the week from 29 January to 4 February an average of 28,815 positive coronavirus test results were recorded in Belgium. This is down 40% on the 7-day average for the previous week (22 to 28 January).
Between 29 January and 4 February an average of 82,000 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. Of these 40.5% were positive.
During the week from 29 January to 4 February the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus stood at 0.98. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 98 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is down too. During the week from 1 to 7 February an average of 343 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 6% on the 7-day average for the previous week. This figure only includes those that were hospitalised specifically as a result of a COVID-19 infection.
There are currently 4,329 people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals, a rise of 6% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, including those that had been admitted for treatment on other ailments. Of those hospitalised, 442 are in intensive care, up 9% on a week ago.
During the week from 27 January to 2 February an average of 37 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 25% up on the 7-day average for the previous week.
Vaccinations
By 3 February 9,158,621 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,884,933 people (77% of the entire population) had been fully immunised.
6,642,374 people (58% of the whole population) had already received an additional so-called "booster" jab.