40% fall in coronavirus infections, slight fall in the number of hospital admissions

During the week from 29 January to 4 February an average of 28,815 positive coronavirus test results were recorded in Belgium. This is down 40% on the 7-day average for the previous week (22 to 28 January).

Between 29 January and 4 February an average of 82,000 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. Of these 40.5% were positive.

During the week from 29 January to 4 February the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus stood at 0.98. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 98 others.